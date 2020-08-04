How old is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle celebrates her birthday on August 4. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle celebrates her birthday on August 4, and tributes for the Duchess of Sussex have been flooding in.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is in LA for her birthday this year with husband Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison.

The royal family have been sharing tributes to the Duchess, who stepped down from senior royal duties with her husband this year.

The Queen as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared pictures honouring Meghan's birthday, wishing the former actress their well wishes.

Meghan Markle is 39-years-old.

The Duchess of Sussex was born on August 4, 1981 in Los Angeles to Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland.

The Duchess of Sussex was born on August 4, 1981. Picture: PA

What is Meghan Markle doing for her birthday?

While it's unknown how the Duchess will be marking her 39th birthday, it's assumed she will be with her family in LA.

Meghan and Harry moved back to America earlier this year after stepping down as senior royals.

Meghan Markle is currently in LA with her husband and son. Picture: PA

What have the royal family said about Meghan Markle's birthday?

Although there is reportedly tension between the royals following Meghan and Harry's move, the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have all taken to social media to wish Meghan a happy birthday.

Sharing a picture of herself and Meghan, the Queen wrote on Instagram: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!"

Kensington Palace, run by Kate and William's team, also shared a picture of the Duchess, writing: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!"

