Meghan Markle looks casual-chic in a denim jacket as she joins Prince Harry for second day of the Royal Tour

Meghan Markle looked stunning in a casual outfit for the second day of the Royal Tour. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex pulled out another great outfit for the second day of the Royal Tour of South Africa.

The second day of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Tour will see the couple visit Monwabisi Beach to drop in on Waves for Change, The Lunchbox Fund and Sea Change Project.

For their first stop this morning, the Duchess looked casual but chic as she debuted a new look we haven’t seen before.

Arriving at Monwabisi Beach, the former Suits actress dressed in a pair of black trousers, a crisp white shirt and a denim jacket – by Madewell.

The Duchess finished off the ensemble with an across-the-body bag and brown espadrilles – by Brother Vellies.

Meghan wore her hair up in her famous low bun and her make-up fresh and natural.

Prince Harry also dressed casually for the day of events, teaming a pair of chinos with a green shirt.

Meghan and Harry's first step on the second day of tour was to Monwabisi Beach. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex teamed a white shirt with a Madewell denim jacket. Picture: PA

The royal couple met with charity The Lunchbox Fund during the stop, a charity which provides around 30,000 meals to programmes in townships and rural areas in Cape Town.

Later, the couple also met with Waves for Change, and took part in a team building exercise led by the charity’s surf mentors.

The Duchess was glowing for the second day of tour. Picture: PA

The couple met with Waves for Change, and took part in a team building exercise led by the charity’s surf mentors. Picture: PA

This comes a day after the couple’s first day in Cape Town for the Royal Tour of South Africa.

The couple were met with well-wishers as they visited The Justice Desk in Nyanga on Monday, a workshop for children which educates them about rights, self-awareness and safety.

The royal couple’s second visit of the day was to District 6 Museum, where the couple were greeted by the director of the museum, Bonita Bennett.

The museum remembers the former inner-city of Cape Town, which in 1966 saw 60,000 people forced from their residents to make it a white-only area.

The pair met with the charity workers at Waves for Change. Picture: PA

For the occasion, Meghan recycled one of her more famous dresses from last year.

The Duchess first wore the Veronica Beard dress in 2018 during the Royal Tour of New Zealand and Australia.

