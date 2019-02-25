Meghan Markle's baby gender is revealed as she confides in close pals

Prince Harry and Meghan previously said they wanted to keep the gender a surprise. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been telling her close friends the sex of her baby, which is due in April.

Pregnant Meghan Markle only has a few weeks left until she and Prince Harry welcome their first child, and now it's claimed the Duchess of Sussex has revealed the baby's gender to close pals.

Both Meghan and Harry, who are rumoured to be having twins, had hinted they were keeping the sex of their baby a surprise during a recent royal engagement, however new reports claim she's having a boy.

According to Mail On Sunday, Meghan openly told close pals such as Serena Williams, Amal Clooney and Jessica Mulroney, the good news when they threw her a baby shower at the Mark Hotel in New York.

“She was talking openly about it,” said the source.

The source claims that regardless of the baby's gender, she is determined not to confirm to gender norms such as pink for girls and blue for boys.

The Duchess of Sussex is currently seven months pregnant . Picture: Getty

It's claimed Meghan is opting for more 'gender fluid' neutral colours in her nursery as she believes the traditional colour schemes are old fashioned.

Meghan, who is currently in Morocco with Prince Harry, was treated to a weekend of shopping and pamerping when she caught up with her Hollywood pals in New York last week.

A pal said: “The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves.

“This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it’s nice to share precious moments.“It’s been a relaxing visit. Nothing beats face time with your friends. Meg will be flying home refreshed and relaxed — and with a lot of new baby clothes.”