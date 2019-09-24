Meghan Markle ditches engagement ring on Royal Tour of South Africa for turquoise band, and this is why

Meghan Markle has left her engagement ring at home for the Royal Tpur. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex surprised many fans this week when she stepped out for the Royal Tour without her stunning engagement ring.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off their Royal Tour of South Africa this week, first arriving in Cape Town on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were met with well-wishers on the first day of the tour, as well as the second as the royal couple visited Monwabisi Beach.

However, many royal fans back home have noticed something missing from Meghan’s usual outfits – her stunning diamond engagement ring.

It was first spotted on the first day of the Royal Tour, where the Duchess only wore her wedding band, ditching the engagement ring she usually wears, as well as the diamond eternity band Prince Harry gifted her.

The Duchess of Sussex is only wearing her wedding band on the trip. Picture: PA

On the second day of the tour, Meghan replaced the engagement ring and eternity band with a gold ring with a turquoise stone.

The aqua ring is thought to be the Turquoise Marquise Ring by Jennifer Meyer, retailing at $250.

It has been reported by Town & Country that Meghan is not wearing the engagement ring during the trip as she has made the decision to be “low-key”.

Some royal fans have speculated other reasons for the Duchess’ choice to leave the engagement ring at home.

For the second day of the Royal Tour, Meghan replaced her engagement ring with a small aqua ring. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex is believed to be wearing the Turquoise Marquise Ring by Jennifer Meyer. Picture: PA

One person thought the Duchess could be worried about it being stolen, while another questioned whether the heat in South Africa would make her fingers swell.

One royal fan wrote on Twitter: “Interesting to note #MeghanMarkle is not wearing her diamond engagement ring or diamond eternity ring for her Africa tour... She’s wearing just her plain wedding band... is she afraid they’ll get stolen or something? Or is she trying to tone down the bling?”

Another added: “Maybe her fingers swell in the heat making those rings painful to wear.”

The Duchess usually wears her engagement ring, her wedding band and her eternity band. Picture: PA

Heart.co.uk have contacted representatives for comment.

