Meghan Markle sparks speculation she'll 'never return to the UK' as Frogmore Cottage staff are axed

17 January 2020, 08:07

Meghan Markle could 'never return to live in the UK'
Meghan Markle could 'never return to live in the UK'. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's staff at Frogmore Cottage have been moved, but what does that mean for the couple?

After a week of rumours, speculation and reports over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future plans, it has been reported staff at Frogmore Cottage have been 'axed'.

The decision to move the staff to other royal residence has sparked speculation among palace officials that Prince Harry's wife may never return to live in the UK.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan leaks screen-grabs of his and Meghan Markle's Twitter direct messages

According to the Mail, at least two employees at Frogmore Cottage – a house manager and cleaner, will be moved to other roles at Buckingham Palace.

According to the Mail, staff at Frogmore Cottage have been axed
According to the Mail, staff at Frogmore Cottage have been axed. Picture: PA

A source told the publication that as well as this, other members of staff such as maids, chefs and footman have also been told they are no longer needed.

And while it's said no one was made redundant, they were offered other roles elsewhere.

They said: "The workers are already being offered other roles at Buckingham Palace.

"There is a skeleton staff there all the time, consisting of one cleaner and a house manager. Others work as and when needed.

"This has all come as a bit of shock. They took great pride in working for them and being at Frogmore."

The staff at Frogmore Cottage are said to have been relocated
The staff at Frogmore Cottage are said to have been relocated. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle is currently in Canada with son Archie while Prince Harry remains in the UK as final decisions about their future are being decided.

The Queen called a royal summit earlier this week to discuss the future plans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry, Prince William and their father Prince Charles were in attendance, with the Queen releasing a statement shortly after their discussions.

The Queen called a royal meeting this week following the shock statement
The Queen called a royal meeting this week following the shock statement. Picture: PA

In her statement, Her Majesty said that while she would have liked Meghan and Harry to remain as full-time royals, she is "entirely supportive" of their decision to step down as "senior" royals.

She said that the family had had "very constructive" discussions and added: "We respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

The Queen added that while there are many decisions to still be made, they will reach final decisions in the "coming days".

Meghan Markle travelled back to Canada where she was reunited with baby Archie
Meghan Markle travelled back to Canada where she was reunited with baby Archie. Picture: PA

It was eight days ago now that Meghan and Harry dropped the bombshell that they will be stepping down as senior royals and working towards becoming "finically independent".

The decision has been met with a mix of responses, and while some congratulated the couple of breaking free from the negative press in the UK, others have been less kind.

Prince Harry has remained in the UK while final decisions are being made
Prince Harry has remained in the UK while final decisions are being made. Picture: PA

Many questions have been asked, including whether this means the couple will give up their Duke and Duchess titles.

However, a royal expert has since revealed that it is "highly unlikely" the pair will loose their titles as this was a gift from the Queen on their wedding day.

She told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during an interview on The Morning earlier this week: "I think it's highly unlikely they would be stripped of their royal titles.

"Prince Harry was born a HRH. They will always be the Duke and Duchess because that was a wedding gift from the Queen."

READ MORE: Royal expert reveals why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be stripped of royal titles

