Who are Meghan Markle's grandparents and what are their names?

8 May 2019, 11:11 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 11:32

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their firstborn on Monday, 6th May, 2019. Now, the nation waits with bated breath to find out what the Royal Baby will be named.

Since it was announced that Meghan Markle was pregnant in October last year, the nation has been on baby watch.

On Monday, the wait was finally over, as it was confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex had given birth to a "healthy" boy.

New dad Prince Harry was positively beaming as he spoke about his wife and new child to the press.

And while we know a few details about the tot, we've yet to get the lowdown on the name.

Some royal fans have speculated that the boy's name will be a nod to Princess Diana, while others have suggested the pair will opt for a more American name. Others think the baby boy will have some reference to Meghan's family - possibly even her grandparents.

Meghan's mum Doria raised her daughter with the help of her parents
What are Meghan Markle's grandparents' names?

Meghan's paternal grandparents are called Doris May Rita and Gordon Arnold Markle.

Her maternal grandparents' names are Alvin Azell Ragland and Jeanette Ragland.

As the Duchess Of Sussex gives birth to a baby boy, fans are waiting with bated breath to learn the new royal's name
Who are her grandparents?

In 2011, Meghan's grandfather Alvin tragically died after tripping over a dog lead and hitting his head.

The incident took place outside his home, where he lived with Meghan's mother, Doria.

Alvin's wife Jeanette also passed away. She died in 2000, aged 71. According to reports, Meghan's maternal grandmother played a key part in her upbringing, helping Doria raise her daughter while she worked.

After Jeanette suffered a stroke, Meghan also helped nurse her grandmother.

Jeanette's son Joseph Johnson described Meghan's grandmother "like the man of the family, and the wife and mother. She was quite a pistol."

Little information is known about Meghan's paternal grandparents, beyond their names.

