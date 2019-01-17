Meghan Markle's baby bump timeline: How the Duchess of Sussex has blossomed in her pregnancy

Meghan Markle's due date isn't clear but her bump is certainly growing. Picture: PA

Royal fans have been obsessed with Meghan Markle and her bump ever since she announced she was expecting. Here's everything you need to know about the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy.

Last year was a huge one for the royal family with the arrival of Prince Louis and the royal weddings of both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

But 2019 is all about Meghan and Harry and their baby which is due in the spring.

And as we watch the Suits actress blossom before our very eyes, we can't help but keep a close eye on that cute baby bump. Here's how she's grown since the announcement:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Australia tour: The first day

Meghan and Harry pictured early on in the pregnancy during their time in Australia. Picture: PA

After the news was announced at the start of the tour, and only two days after Princess Eugenie's wedding, people were desperate to get a first look at Meghan and the bump. Of course it was early days but everyone got the picture they wanted.

October: Meghan and Harry visit Sussex for the first time as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Meghan and Harry visit the University of Chichester, West Sussex. Picture: PA

All eyes were on Meghan and Harry when they made their first trip down to Sussex after they became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan was seen wearing a stylish skin tight leather look skirt in the days before her bump started showing.

People began to speculate she was around 'four months pregnant' as they become hopeful they'd get a due date soon.

November: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the Royal Variety performance

The Royal Variety Performance saw Meghan Marke wear a beautiful dress. Picture: PA

Meghan is still yet to be showing too drastically and so covers her bump with a glittering sequinned top and black skirt for the event at the London Palladium alongside her husband.

December: Meghan attends Christmas Day service at Sandringham with the royal family

The royal family attend Christmas Day mass. Picture: PA

In photographs taken on Christmas Day, Meghan's bump can be seen poking out of her black tailored jacket on her way to church alongside Kate Middleton and Prince Harry.

This was the couples last Christmas together alone before the new baby arrives in the new year.

January: Meghan bizarrely got called a 'fat lady' by a royal well wisher

Meghan visited Mayhew animal welfare centre. Picture: PA

During a recent visit to Mayhew an animal welfare centre, an excitable royal fan saw Meghan and exclaimed "You are a fat lady!".

Fortunately, Meghan took the comment very well and through laughter joked "I'll take that!".

The official due date of Meghan Markle's baby still hasn't been revealed by the royal family, leaving conspiracy theorists claiming that it could be a fake.

But with Meghan Markle's bump growing by the day and the arrival date presumed to be some time in the spring, it won't be long until we get to see the new addition to the royal family.