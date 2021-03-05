Meghan Markle says she feels 'liberated' as she claims Palace previously banned Oprah chat

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle tells Oprah Winfrey she is "ready to talk" in another teaser clip from this weekend's highly-anticipated interview.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey will air this weekend in the US, followed by the UK on Monday night.

As people patiently wait to find out what the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex will say, another teaser clip from the explosive chat has been released.

In the new clip shared by CBS, Meghan tells Oprah that she feels "liberated" to be able to sit down and talk to her.

Meghan claims that she has previously been banned from talking to Oprah, explaining: "that wasn't my choice to make".

Meghan Markle claims she couldn't talk to Oprah alone back in 2018. Picture: CBS

The former actress also said that people had to be in the room with her when she first took a call from Oprah back in 2018.

In the clip, Oprah reflects: "I called you either February or March 2018 before the wedding asking, would you please give me an interview and you said sorry it’s not the right time.

"And finally, we get to sit down and have this conversation."

Oprah Winfrey reveals she called Meghan Markle for an interview back in 2018. Picture: CBS

To this, Meghan can be seen replying: "I remember that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally, right. There had to be people from the... sitting there."

When asked why now is the right time to speak, Meghan told Oprah: "Well, so many things. That we’re on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened.

"And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make.

"So, as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that’s different than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes."

Meghan and Harry's interview is said to have 'no subject off limits'. Picture: Getty

She adds: "I’m ready to talk. To be able to just make a choice on your own. And to be able to speak for yourself."

The 'no topic off-limits' interview will air in the US at 8:00PM, which will be 1:00AM for people in the UK.

However, ITV have secured a deal allowing the interview to be aired on Monday evening at 9:00PM.

