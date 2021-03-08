Meghan Markle pregnant: Are Meghan and Harry having a boy or girl?

Meghan and Harry are expecting their second baby later this year. Picture: Misan Harriman/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second baby later this year, but are they having a boy or a girl?

Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, are expecting their second baby.

This comes almost two years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their son, Archie Harrison, who will turn two in May.

The couple announced the news of their pregnancy in February this year with a special photograph.

But are Meghan and Harry having a boy or a girl?

READ MORE: What happened between Meghan Markle and her sister Samantha Markle?

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

What is the gender of Meghan and Harry's second baby?

While Meghan and Harry have announced their wonderful pregnancy news, the couple are yet to confirm whether they are expecting a boy or a girl.

Almost two years ago, when they welcomed their son Archie, it wasn't until the day Meghan gave birth the public found out the sex.

With this in mind, fans of the couple will probably have to wait for the little one to arrive to know the sex.

Meghan and Harry are expected to be welcoming their second baby early in the summer. Picture: Getty

When is Meghan Marke's due date?

While it has not been confirmed, it is believe the Duchess of Sussex is five months pregnant.

With this in mind, Harry and Meghan will be welcoming their new bundle of joy in early summer.

READ NOW: How to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview in the UK