Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all smiles as they make their first royal outing following six week break

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to royal duties on Tuesday this week after a break over the Christmas holidays.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped out hand-in-hand this week in London.

The royal couple recently took six weeks away from royal duties for Christmas following a turbulent year, which ended with the couple announcing they are taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday.

The pair visited Canada over Christmas with baby Archie, and visited Canada House in Trafalgar Square on Tuesday to thank them for their hospitality.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked well-rested and happy as they arrived at Canada House. Picture: Getty

During their visit, Meghan and Harry were welcomed by High Commissioner Janice Charette and other members of staff at Canada House before they sat down for tea.

For the occasion, Meghan looked stylish and chic as always, teaming a brown roll-neck jumper with a matching silk skirt and stiletto heels.

The Duchess finished off the simple but on-trend ensemble with a camel coat, believed to be by Stella McCartney.

Prince Harry also looked dapper for the occasion, rocking a sharp navy suit.

The Duchess of Sussex looked amazing in a brown skirt and jumper, teamed with a camel coat. Picture: Getty

The couple looked well-rested and happy as they returned to the spotlight after a busy 2019.

Meghan and Harry were last seen at Remembrance Day service with the rest of the royal family back in November 2019, and have since been keeping to themselves.

The couple stayed in Canada over the Christmas holidays. Picture: Getty

The couple's year ended on a sour note after their ITV documentary, recorded during their tour of South Africa, received mixed responses.

In the documentary, both Meghan and Harry gave candid interviews about life as royals, with the Duchess admitting they have struggled.

The pair were greeted by High Commissioner Janice Charette. Picture: Getty

During the documentary, the Duke also alluded to some sort of fallout between himself and his older brother, Prince William, which left royal fans concerned.

Following the stressful year, the couple – who spent Christmas 2018 with the royal family at Sandringham – decided to spend the holidays in Canada with Meghan's mum Doria and friends.

