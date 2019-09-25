Why is Meghan Markle recycling old outfits for the Royal Tour of South Africa?

The Duchess of Sussex is recycling a lot of her older looks during the Royal Tour. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

This could be the reason behind the Duchess of Sussex’s Royal Tour wardrobe.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spent this week kicking off their Royal Tour of South Africa, with packed days of visiting charities, projects and communities in the Cape Town area.

The Duchess of Sussex has looked nothing but chic and stylish throughout the trip so far, wearing some new pieces as well as some older favourites.

In fact, this week we’ve seen Meghan, 38, recycle looks more than we ever have before, which – of course – is amazing, as we don’t expect her to wear something new everyday.

However, the outfits choices – and repeats – have left some royal fans questioning the motive behind it, and we might have figured it out!

Meghan Markle stepped out in this Veronica Beard dress for the second time. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex first wore the dress during the 2018 Royal Tour in New Zealand and Australia. Picture: PA

Earlier this week it was reported the reason the Duchess was not wearing her engagement ring during the Royal Tour was to be more “low-key”.

While we don’t know for sure, Meghan could be repeating her older outfits in order to carry this more “low-key” image during the tour.

The Duchess of Sussex also re-wore her Martin Grant striped dress. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle also wore the Martin Grant first last year during her first Royal Tour. Picture: PA

Other royal fans have shared their own ideas.

One person commented on Twitter: “I thought the amount of repeats were unusual too - do you think it's to be sensitive/respectful to the disadvantaged people she's meeting by not flaunting her wealth?”

Another person questioned: “I think it's very valid to point out that Meghan now has a big enough wardrobe to be able to recycle and it is definitely wise to tone things down in these economically challenged areas. But I can't recall a royal turning out so many repeats so close together before, that's all!”

Famous fashion blog dedicated to Meghan’s wardrobe Meghan’s Mirror think that the Duchess has simply now built up such a strong royal wardrobe that she has enough pieces to start recycling items.

They tweeted: “We are not even remotely surprised that Meghan has been wearing repeats. She has been building a ‘Royal Wardrobe’ and now has options to do so. We are loving seeing some favourites make new appearances.”

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly trying to be "low-key" on this trip. Picture: PA

During the Royal Tour – so far – Meghan has re-worn her Madewell denim jacket, as well as the blue Veronica Beard dress she wore during last year’s Royal Tour of New Zealand and Australia.

The Duchess also recycled the Martin Grant striped dress she wore, as well, during last year’s tour.

