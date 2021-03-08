Meghan Markle at the Royal Albert Hall: Pictures and details from the 'haunting' night she recalls in Oprah interview

8 March 2021, 13:33

Meghan Markle said the pictures taken at the Royal Albert Hall 'haunt' her
Meghan Markle said the pictures taken at the Royal Albert Hall 'haunt' her. Picture: Getty/CBS
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle emotionally reflected on pictures of a night at the Royal Albert Hall in 2019 when she was struggling with her mental health.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey saw the Duke and Duchess speak very candidly about royal life and their experience in leaving it.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke for the first time about her struggles with her mental health during her time in the royal family.

In particular, Meghan spoke about an evening in 2019 when she and Harry attended a royal event at the Royal Albert Hall.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle praises the Queen during Oprah interview saying she 'loved being in her company’

Meghan Markle said you can see how tightly Prince Harry is holding onto her hand
Meghan Markle said you can see how tightly Prince Harry is holding onto her hand. Picture: Getty

In the interview with Oprah, Meghan revealed she was in a very bad place mentally, and that the pictures from the event 'haunt' her.

She told Oprah: "In the pictures, I see how tightly his knuckles are gripped around mine.

"We are smiling, doing our job. In the Royal Box, when the lights went off, I was just weeping.”

Meghan Markle emotionally opened up about her mental health struggles during her interview with Oprah Winfrey
Meghan Markle emotionally opened up about her mental health struggles during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: Getty

The evening Meghan was referring to was on January 16, 2019, when the couple attended the Cirque du Soleil Premiere Of TOTEM.

At the time, Meghan was around five months pregnant with baby Archie.

Meghan told Oprah she was crying when the lights went out in the hall
Meghan told Oprah she was crying when the lights went out in the hall. Picture: Getty

For the occasion, Meghan wore a navy sequin dress, and gently cradled her baby bump as she met the cast of the performance.

While most of the pictures from the evening show Meghan and Harry smiling, it wasn't until the Oprah interview was aired in the US last night that people knew what was really going on.

READ NOW: Prince Harry says Prince Charles and Prince William are 'trapped' and 'can't leave' royal life

