How many weeks pregnant is Meghan Markle and can you fly when pregnant?

Meghan Markle will not be attending Prince Philip's funeral. Picture: Getty/ Misan Harriman

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle will not be attending Prince Philip's funeral after doctors advised her not to fly during her pregnancy.

Meghan Markle, 39, will reportedly not be joining her husband Prince Harry this Saturday at Prince Philip's funeral.

While the Duke of Sussex has travelled to the UK from LA, the Duchess is believed to not be making the journey following advice from her doctors.

READ MORE: Everything we know so far about Prince Philip's funeral from time, date and guests

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie revealed that a source said Meghan made "every effort" to travel, but "didn’t receive medical clearance from her physician."

But how many weeks pregnant is Meghan Markle, when is her due date and what are the rules on flying while pregnant?

Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second baby. Picture: Getty

How many weeks pregnant is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not announced their second baby's due date.

However, we know that the couple announced the pregnancy on Valentine's Day, which might have been around the three month mark – a safer time for couples to announce they are expecting.

Since then, it has been eight weeks, which could bring Meghan to 20 weeks pregnant, or around four months.

Of course, this is all guess work among fans as nothing has been confirmed.

Can you travel while pregnant?

Travelling while pregnant is possible, but depends on your situation and doctor's advice.

Of course, in these unprecedented times, travelling while pregnant during a pandemic can be more risky.

On the NHS' website, they write: "Some women prefer not to travel in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy because of nausea and vomiting and feeling very tired during these early stages. The risk of miscarriage is also higher in the first 3 months, whether you're travelling or not.

"Travelling in the final months of pregnancy can be tiring and uncomfortable. So, many women find the best time to travel or take a holiday is in mid-pregnancy, between 4 and 6 months."

They add: "Flying isn't harmful to you or your baby, but discuss any health issues or pregnancy complications with your midwife or doctor before you fly.

"The chance of going into labour is naturally higher after 37 weeks (around 32 weeks if you're carrying twins), and some airlines won't let you fly towards the end of your pregnancy. Check with the airline for their policy on this.

"After week 28 of pregnancy, the airline may ask for a letter from your doctor or midwife confirming your due date, and that you aren't at risk of complications.

"Long-distance travel (longer than 4 hours) carries a small risk of blood clots (deep vein thrombosis (DVT)). If you fly, drink plenty of water and move about regularly – every 30 minutes or so. You can buy a pair of graduated compression or support stockings from the pharmacy, which will help reduce leg swelling."

READ NOW: George, Charlotte and Louis create sweet Mother's Day cards for Princess Diana writing 'papa misses you'