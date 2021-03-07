When did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry move to LA?

When did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry move to Los Angeles?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to LA with baby Archie. Picture: PA Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recorded a two hour long interview with Oprah which aired in the US on March 7.

In their first tell-all chat, the couple will chat about everything from their son Archie, to their exit from the Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan are actually neighbours with Oprah after they left their base in Canada and travelled to LA.

But when did Meghan and Harry move to LA? Here’s what we know…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to LA in March 2020, after living in Canada for a few weeks.

Meghan and Harry moved to LA in March 2020. Picture: PA Images

A friend of the couple confirmed the move to The Sun at the time, adding that they left before non-essential travel between the United States and Canada was restricted during the first Covid lockdown.

“Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out,” the source said.

“But this move was planned for some time. They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area.”

Before that, Harry and Meghan had been residing in Vancouver Island since they announced they would be stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family.

It was reported at the time that Harry and Meghan chose Los Angeles because Meghan was raised there and her mother Doria Ragland still lives there.

A source added to The Sun: “They have a big support network there.

“It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria.”

TMZ later said the pair had already decided to make the move to California shortly after their final royal appearances in London.

They reportedly came home to Vancouver and then made the move to LA just two weeks later.

But while they only moved across the pond permanently in 2020, apparently Harry and Meghan actually started looking at homes in California shortly after they tied the knot two years ago.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl wrote in the Sunday Times that even though they weren’t thinking about stepping down from their royal roles and moving away from the U.K. at the time, they always wanted to spend time in Meghan’s home country.

