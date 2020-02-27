Where is Meghan Markle and why isn't she with Prince Harry?

27 February 2020, 14:52

Meghan Markle is expected to join Prince Harry in the UK very soon
Meghan Markle is expected to join Prince Harry in the UK very soon. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry has started his final engagements in the UK, but when will the Duchess of Sussex join him?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be senior members of the royal family from March 31, and from April 1, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace.

Before then, Prince William's younger brother and his wife will attend a number of final royal engagements in the UK.

READ MORE: Prince Harry starts his series of final royal engagements as he attends Travalyst summit in Edinburgh

This week, Prince Harry attended a summit for Travalyst in Edinburgh, and will step out again on Friday 28th February for another engagement.

But where is Meghan Markle? Why isn't she with Prince Harry and when will she join him?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a number of royal engagements to carry out before they start their new, more private, lives
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a number of royal engagements to carry out before they start their new, more private, lives. Picture: PA

Where is Meghan Markle and why isn't she with Prince Harry?

This week, Harry attended the Travalyst work summit alone, and will step out again on Friday, 28th February, for a recording session with Bon Jovi of his song Unbroken with the Invictus Games choir.

Prince Harry has a number of engagements alone in the UK before Meghan will make her way over from Canada to join him.

The first engagement they have together is on March 5, when we will see the couple attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House.

It is unknown when the Duchess of Sussex will fly back to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be out together in March
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be out together in March. Picture: PA

What engagements are Meghan and Harry carrying out before their exit?

February 28th - Prince Harry will join Bon Jovi for a recording session of his song Unbroken with the Invictus Games Choir.

March 5th - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House.

March 6th - Prince Harry will join Lewis Hamilton to open to Silverstone UK Experience.

March 7th - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.

March 8th - Meghan Markle will step out to mark International Women's Day, details TB.

March 9th – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will join the Queen, Kate Middleton, Prince William and the rest of the royal family for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to reunite with Prince William, Kate Middleton and the rest of the royals for engagement next month

