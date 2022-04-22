Prince George and Princess Charlotte's dream jobs are more normal than you'd think

On Air Now
22 April 2022
The Cambridge children have previously discussed what they want to do when they're older.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the eldest children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, previously opened up about their career aspirations.
The Cambridge children, who are still at primary school, are reportedly interested in jobs that are more ordinary than you'd think.
As reported by MyLondon, Prince George is 'fascinated' by the police.
Back in 2018, Prince William attended a reception at Kensington Palace honouring Scotland Yard, and Police Commissioner Jayne Richardson joked: "We are recruiting, actually, so if George and Charlotte are keen?"
Prince William then told her: "George is obsessed, actually, by the police… cars, toys, everything."
Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, is said to be interested in nursing, with Palace insiders telling New Idea last year: "She’s obviously just a little kid but still, Will and Kate swelled with pride. She’s such a caring little girl who also knows what she wants, so they wouldn’t be surprised if she does take on nursing as one of her big causes when she’s older."