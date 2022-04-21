Prince William and Kate Middleton brush off question about the Queen needing 'protecting'

Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out the day after Prince Harry's comments about the Queen were aired. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were asked about Prince Harry's latest comments about the Queen during an outing in London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, appeared to ignore a question about the Queen needing "protecting" as they stepped out on Thursday.

The question referred to a comment Prince Harry recently made about wanting to "protect" the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in London visiting the headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' parents visited the organisation after they announced the total funding for its Ukraine appeal had passed £300 million.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in London visiting the Disasters Emergency Committee. Picture: Getty

According to reports from several publications including the Daily Mail, as the couple were leaving the meeting, a reporter shouted to them: “Sir, does the Queen need protecting?”

It is unclear whether William and Kate heard the question, but if they did, the pair chose to ignore it and continued to enter their vehicle instead.

Watch the clip from the interview here:

Prince Harry on his recent visit with the queen:

HODA: How did it feel, being back? Being with her?

PRINCE HARRY: Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her, you know? She's on great form. She’s always got a great sense of humor with with me. pic.twitter.com/cF2UfLXxbL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 20, 2022

This comes just a day after Prince Harry said in an interview with a US news channel that he wanted to make sure the Queen was "protected" and "had the right people around her".

During the interview with TODAY, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his recent meeting with the Queen alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, at Windsor Castle.

He said: "It was great, it was just so nice to see her. She's on great form, she's always got a great sense of humour with me."

Prince Harry went on: "I'm just making sure she is protected and has got the right people around her.

"Both Meghan and I had tea with her, it was really nice to catch up with her."

The father-of-two did not elaborate, leaving many people questioning what he meant by the comments.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stopped in on the Queen on their way to the Invictus Games last week. Picture: Getty

During the same interview, Harry revealed that he hoped to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June this year, but that there were "security issues".

When asked if he would be attending, Harry said he "didn't know yet", but that he was trying to make it "possible" as he wants the Queen to meet his children, Archie and Lilibet.

Read more Royal Family news: