The Queen gets her own Barbie doll for the Platinum Jubilee

Mattell have released a new Barbie inspired by the Queen. Picture: Mattell

By Heart reporter

Toymaker Mattell has created a brand-new Barbie doll based on the Queen.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Queen has been transformed into a Barbie doll in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee.

Listen now on Global Player: Ryan, Adam, and Scott Thomas return for Mancs on the Mic season two

The doll, which was designed by toymaker Mattell, is being released on the Queen's 96th birthday on Thursday, April 21.

She is dressed in an ivory gown and blue sash, and wears a crown similar to that worn on her wedding day.

The doll's pink ribbon imitates one given to the Queen by her father, George VI, while the pale blue is based on one from her grandfather, George V.

The Barbie was designed in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Mattell

Speaking about the doll, Senior Director of Barbie Design, Robert Best, wrote in a blog post: "The gown is not a copy of any one dress she wears, but rather a gown inspired by the style and color of gown that she's favored in royal portraits of herself for the past several years. If you look at those portraits or how she dresses for important events, she very much has a signature style and look—always a very simple design in white or ivory, which makes sense given that she must then wear all the accompanying jewelry and sash as befits her rank."

It is part of the Barbie tribute collection, which celebrates "visionary individuals with an outstanding impact and legacy".

The doll will come in a box inspired by the styles of Buckingham Palace, with an inner panel featuring the throne and red carpet of the throne room.

It will be available to buy at stockists including John Lewis, Amazon, Selfridges, Hamley's, and Harrods.