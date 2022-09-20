Unseen moment Sophie Wessex comforted Prince George at Queen’s funeral

Sophie Wessex put her arm around Prince George during the Queen's funeral procession.

Royal fans have praised Sophie Wessex for comforting Prince George during the Queen’s funeral.

Sophie is married to Her Majesty's youngest son, Prince Edward and joined the rest of the senior royals in the procession on Monday.

And before the service started, the Countess of Wessex was seen placing a reassuring arm around nine-year-old George’s shoulders at Westminster Abbey.

Sophie Wessex put an arm around Prince George. Picture: Getty Images

After spotting the sweet moment, one fan said on Twitter: “Sophie, Countess of Wessex puts an arm around Prince George. Just lovely.”

“Countess of Wessex with Prince George of Wales, I Love,” said another.

Sophie and Edward's two children Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14 were also in attendance.

George attended the service alongside his younger sister Princess Charlotte, seven, with the pair paying their final respects to their ‘Gan Gan’, while youngest sibling, Louis, four, didn’t attend.

After the funeral, the kids watched the Queen's coffin as it was transferred to the State Hearse before travelling to Windsor.

At one point, Charlotte appeared to say to George "you need to bow" as the coffin was driven past.

George then nodded to his sister as they continued to watch the poignant moment.

Charlotte wore a smart black hat with a bow and a horseshoe brooch given to her by the late Queen.

The brooch is also reflects the late Monarch's love for horses.

Princess Charlotte wore a horse shoe brooch. Picture: Getty Images

The Queen had her first horse riding lesson when she was only three-years-old and her love of the animals has been highly publicised throughout her life.

According to reports, Charlotte has also taken an interest in horse riding, with her mum, Kate Middleton, sharing the information in 2018 with Paralympic Equestrian, Natasha Baker.

At the time, Natasha said: "I asked her how the children were, and she said Charlotte is really enjoying her riding which is great to hear."

She added: "She emphasised that Charlotte has this passion for horses and although she [Kate Middleton] doesn’t echo it, she’ll do her best to champion and encourage it."