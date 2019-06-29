Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘hire THIRD nanny since birth of baby Archie’

Meghan had Archie on May 6. Picture: Getty

New parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have hired three different nannies since Archie’s birth, with two leaving.

Born May 6, the change in infant caregivers over just six weeks is among a growing list of staff turnover in the last year, from bodyguards to personal assistants.



It is unknown whether the nannies had resigned or if Meghan and Prince Harry have terminated their roles. While Buckingham Palace has said it won’t comment on staffing, sources have defended the decision as “deeply personal.”

“Often there are different needs at different stages of the baby’s life. The first nanny was a night nurse,” a source told The Sun.

“But Harry and Meghan do not want to rush this or take any risks getting this decision right. It’s deeply personal and can depend on the needs of the baby and parents.”

During Meghan’s pregnancy it had been reported the former actress engaged the services of a recruiting agency to find an American nanny for the baby, paying up to £70,000 depending on experience.

Frogmore Cottage, where the Sussex family plans to live. Picture: Getty

Earlier this week the royal couple sparked criticism for their tax-payer funded £2.4 billion bill to rehabilitate Frogmore Cottage. The five-bedroom house on the grounds of Windsor Castle, a gift from the Queen, is where they are planning to make their family home.



