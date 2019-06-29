Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘hire THIRD nanny since birth of baby Archie’

29 June 2019, 10:47

Meghan had Archie on May 6.
Meghan had Archie on May 6. Picture: Getty

New parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have hired three different nannies since Archie’s birth, with two leaving.

Born May 6, the change in infant caregivers over just six weeks is among a growing list of staff turnover in the last year, from bodyguards to personal assistants.

It is unknown whether the nannies had resigned or if Meghan and Prince Harry have terminated their roles. While Buckingham Palace has said it won’t comment on staffing, sources have defended the decision as “deeply personal.”

“Often there are different needs at different stages of the baby’s life. The first nanny was a night nurse,” a source told The Sun.

“But Harry and Meghan do not want to rush this or take any risks getting this decision right. It’s deeply personal and can depend on the needs of the baby and parents.”

During Meghan’s pregnancy it had been reported the former actress engaged the services of a recruiting agency to find an American nanny for the baby, paying up to £70,000 depending on experience.

Frogmore Cottage, where the Sussex family plans to live.
Frogmore Cottage, where the Sussex family plans to live. Picture: Getty

Earlier this week the royal couple sparked criticism for their tax-payer funded £2.4 billion bill to rehabilitate Frogmore Cottage. The five-bedroom house on the grounds of Windsor Castle, a gift from the Queen, is where they are planning to make their family home.

Read more: The stern demand Prince Harry issued staff three days before marrying Meghan.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Baby boy suffers serious injury after being hit in the eye with a golf ball

UK & World

Trustees plot £10.5bn buyout of vast British Steel pension scheme

UK & World

Ancient palace emerges from Iraqi reservoir after water levels fall

Quirky

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

A 99p eye mask is a go-to for many with hay fever.

Budget shoppers reveal eye mask for less than £1 for hay fever relief

Lifestyle

Mrs Hinch's public Instagram has only shared one, discreet photo of her newborn son.

Mrs Hinch takes social media break to enjoy 'baby bubble' with newborn son

Celebrities

Patrons divided between support and outrage over new pub rules.

Outrage as pub landlord enforces ‘ridiculous’ rules that ban children ‘roaming free’

Lifestyle

Anton angered Love Island viewers

Love Island fans think Anton Danyluk is in LOVE with Molly-Mae Hague after ‘sneaky’ behaviour

TV & Movies

The gorgeous new islander will definitely turn heads in the villa

New Love Island contestant Dennon Lewis was racially abused during a Falkirk match

TV & Movies

Love Island host Caroline Flack stuns in black fruit patterned playsuit tonight

Where is Caroline Flack's black fruit playsuit from? Here's where to buy the Love Island host's outfit

TV & Movies