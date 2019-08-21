Prince Harry reveals he wore ‘budgie smugglers’ to beat UK heatwave in exposed letter
21 August 2019, 12:43
It turns out the Duke of Sussex turned to a pair of speedos to keep cool last month during the UK’s heatwave.
Aussie Gift Fit for a Prince! @DylanAlcott & @aussieinvictus thank Prince Harry for bringing Invictus Games 2018 to Sydney! @KensingtonRoyal #IG2018 #GameOnDownUnder #budgiesmuggler pic.twitter.com/Gb0O8ZJO6U— ABC TV + iview (@ABCTV) October 22, 2018
Cheeky royal Prince Harry never fails to make us laugh with his quick wit and hilarious banter.
The Duke of Sussex’s naughty sense of humour is something he also likes to share with his correspondents, it appears, as a letter to Paralympian Dylan Alcott from Harry has been revealed.
In the letter, Meghan Markle’s husband jokes with Dylan Alcott that he used a pair of budgie smugglers to stay cool during the UK’s heatwave.
Dylan Alcott shared a picture of the letter from the Prince on his Twitter page, writing: “Pen pals with the Duke of Sussex himself - Prince Harry.. What an absolute legend …”
Dylan and Harry first met in the Invictus Games in Sydney during an interview, where the pair were both given Invictus Games branded speedos.
In the letter to Dylan, Prince Harry congratulated him on his win at Wimbledon as well as his most popular new talent award.
At the bottom of the letter, Harry wrote: “PS- I’m wondering if you wore your Invictus Games budgie smugglers on the big night to accept it? Mine have come in handy in this recent UK heatwave!”
And that, ladies and gentleman, is why we love Prince Harry.
