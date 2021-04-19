When is Prince Harry going back to the USA?

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry was in attendance at his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral this weekend alongside his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William.

Prince Harry, 36, flew to the UK last week following the death of his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke of Sussex isolated at Frogmore Cottage following his journey so he could attend the funeral at Windsor Castle alongside his brother, father and grandmother the Queen.

His wife, Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex, remained in the USA after it doctors could not give her the all-clear to travel while pregnant.

But how long is Prince Harry staying in the UK and will he be spending time with his family while back?

Prince Harry walks behind Prince Philip's coffin as they make their way to St George's Chapel. Picture: Getty

When is Prince Harry going back to the USA?

No information regarding Prince Harry's plans to travel back to the USA have been confirmed.

The Prince arrived back to London last week, and was believed to be isolating at his former residence of Frogmore Cottage.

While we do not know how long Harry is planning on sticking around, there are reports that his father Prince Charles is keen to take this opportunity to reconnect with his son.

A royal insider told The Mail On Sunday: "There has been talk that Charles will walk around Windsor with Harry to look at some of the tributes and spend some time together.”

Prince Harry sits alone for the funeral service of the Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: PA

There are also reports that Prince William is eager to spend some time with his brother while he is visiting.

A royal source told The Telegraph that the brothers wanted to "show support" to the Queen.

They added: "They will be keen to spend time together as a family in the same time zone for once."

The Queen's birthday is also coming up, with the monarch turning 95 this Wednesday.

Prince Harry may be remaining in the UK to support his grandmother as she celebrates her birthday without her beloved husband.

Prince Harry and Prince William are pictured talking to one another following the funeral. Picture: PA

Why did Meghan Markle not attend Prince Philip's funeral?

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, did not travel back to the UK with her husband for the funeral service.

Due to her pregnancy, doctors did not give her the all-clear to fly back to the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex is currently pregnant with her second child, a baby girl, who is expected to arrive this summer.

Meghan and Harry with baby Archie during their Royal Tour of South Africa in September 2019. Picture: Getty

While she could not be there, Meghan reportedly organised a special wreath of flowers to be sent to the Royal Family for the funeral, accompanied with a handwritten note.

According to Hello! Magazine, Meghan called upon Willow Crossley to create the wreath, which was accompanied with a special message from her family.

