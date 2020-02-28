Prince Harry duets with Jon Bon Jovi as he records charity single for the Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex and Jon Bon Jovi appeared to get on like a house on fire as they met at Abbey Road on Friday.

Prince Harry continued his royal engagements in the UK this week before he and wife Meghan Markle step down as senior royals on March 31.

On Friday, the Duke of Sussex braved the bad weather as he met Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios.

Harry, 35, joined the singer as he recorded his new track Unbroken with the Invictus Games Choir to raise money for the foundation.

Prince William's younger brother appeared to be happy to flex his own musical skills during the outing, joining Jon Bon Jovi in the studio.

In a video shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram, Harry and Jon appeared in the recording booth together, where the singer appeared to be hyping the Prince up for singing.

However, just before the Prince started to sing, the video cut, but the caption of the video read: "I said I’ll give it a shot...say tuned for more to come later.."

In another picture shared on the Instagram page, Prince Harry could be seen holding a guitar next to the music legend.

The Prince looked in high spirits during the outing, dressed in a navy shirt and black jeans and sporting a fresh hair cut.

The day prior to the engagement, the Canadian government revealed they would not be paying for the royal couple's security.

They revealed that while they had been paying for it since November – since the couple moved there – they would stop when they officially resign from royal duties on March 31.

Before that date, Meghan and Harry both have a number of engagements to carry out, some together, some separate, and some with the rest of the royal family.

