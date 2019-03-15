Prince Harry and Meghan officially leave Kensington Palace to create a new household

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture: Getty

The news comes after it was revealed the couple would be waving goodbye to Prince William and Kate Middleton, to have their own staff and focus on their own projects.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left Kensington Palace to create a new royal household in Windsor.

Harry and Megan, who is expected to give birth to their first child in April, will move to their newly renovated home at Frogmore Cottage.

The changes mean that both Harry and Megan will be moving offices too, and they'll no longer share with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

A statement read: "The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new Household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year. The Household, which will be created with the support of The Queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring."

It continued: "The Queen has given permission for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to base their Household Office at Buckingham Palace.

Their Royal Highnesses will appoint new communications staff, who will form part of the Buckingham Palace communications team and report to The Queen’s Communications Secretary, Donal McCabe. Kensington Palace will continue to support Their Royal Highnesses until that team is in place."

Among new staff is Sara Latham who will head up communications, and report directly to The Queen’s Communication Secretary.

Sara joins Meghan and Harry's staff from Freuds, where she headed up their Global Corporate accounts with a focus on executive thought leadership and purpose-led campaigns.