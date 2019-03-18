The Queen rejected Meghan and Harry’s ‘plans to make household independent of Buckingham Palace’

Prince Harry and Meghan will be moving to Frogmore House in April. Picture: Getty

Last week it was revealed that The Queen had agreed for Prince Harry and Meghan to depart Kensington Palace and set up a new royal household with permission for it to be based at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had plans to make their new royal household independent of Buckingham Palace, claims reports.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who unveiled plans for their new royal household as they leave Kensington Palace for Frogmore House, were reportedly held back by senior royals over fear they would 'go off and do their own thing'.

A source told the Sunday Times: "They wanted their household to be entirely independent of Buckingham Palace, but were told "no". 'There is an institutional structure that doesn’t allow that kind of independence. The feeling is that it’s good to have the Sussexes under the jurisdiction of Buckingham Palace, so they can’t just go off and do their own thing."

Heart Online have contacted representatives for Kensington Palace for comment.

Last week it was revealed that The Queen had agreed for Prince Harry and Meghan to depart Kensington Palace and set up a new royal household with permission for it to be based at Buckingham Palace.

They couple may also have their own apartment there too, all of which means their court stops short of the 'total royal freedom' they reportedly wanted for themselves.

It's believed the new household will be created after the couple welcome their first baby in April.

Despite parting ways, Prince William and Harry will still be joint patrons, with their wives, of the Royal Foundation which is the main charitable body for the Cambridges and Sussexes.

This means fans could still see them work together on projects such as their Heads Together mental health campaign.