Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William to reunite for the first time this weekend since ‘feud confirmation’

The Princes will be reunited for the first time since the admission. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The royal family are expected to all attend two Remembrance Day events this weekend, but it could be awkward for the Princes.

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry starred in an ITV documentary titled Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, where the couple both opened up about a range of sensitive subjects.

In particular, the Duke of Sussex shocked viewers as he appeared to confirm some sort of feud or rift between him and his older brother, Prince William.

Since then, speculation over what is happening – or has happened – with the brothers has been rife.

Now, the Princes will be reunited for the first time since the admission as they attend two Remembrance Day events this weekend.

On Saturday 9th November, the royal family will be out in force for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The following day, members of the royal family will attend a Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph, the war memorial in London, in order to pay their respects.

Will it be awkward for the brothers? Picture: Getty

According to the Palace, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Prince William will all attend.

Also in attendance will be the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent.

Will it be awkward for the brothers? Who knows what is going on behind closed doors, but what we do know is that Harry’s words during the ITV documentary shocked everyone.

During his chat with journalist Tom, Harry said that they were on “different paths” and that “stuff happens”, leaving royal fans heartbroken for the brothers, who were once very close.

He also said: “Part of this role, part of this job, and being part of this family and the pressure that it’s under inevitably, stuff happens.

“But we are brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him as I know he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to, because we’re so busy.”

He added: “But I love him dearly and the majority of stuff is created out of nothing. But as brothers you have good days and you have bad days.”

