Prince Louis star jumper: The special family story behind the Olivier London piece

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released new portraits of Prince Louis to mark his fourth birthday. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

By Alice Dear

Prince Louis looked adorable in the grey star jumper as he played on the beach in a collection of new portraits taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Louis turned four-years-old on Saturday, April 23.

To mark the special day, Prince William and Kate Middleton released a collection of new pictures of the their youngest child.

The photographs, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, show Louis wearing a pair of teal shorts, a checked white shirt and a grey star jumper as he plays on a sandy beach.

And while we can all agree the ensemble is very sweet, many people have missed the special story behind the cashmere jumper.

Prince Louis' jumper appears to be a hand-me-down from Prince George. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

As it turns out, the jumper possibly belonged to Louis' older brother Prince George, making it a hand-me-down.

Royal fans believe that the jumper must have been from George's closest after the designer revealed that the piece is from their 2017 collection.

Posting one of the portraits of Louis on their Instagram page, Olivier London wrote the caption: "Happy Birthday Louis.

"Thrilled to see our Star Jumper still going strong a lovely testament to the long lasting nature of our cashmere. Have a lovely day Louis."

The fact that Kate and William got the jumper in 2017 suggests it is a hand-me-down from Prince George. Picture: Getty

In other words, Kate and William bought the jumper back in 2017, before Louis was even born.

But do you know who was around at that time? Prince George. And how old was he? Four-years-old.

Kate Middleton is all about hand-me-downs and sustainability when it comes to dressing her kids, and this is not the first time we've seen the little royals sharing clothes.

Due to the star jumper being sold in 2017, it is currently unavailable to purchase, however, the brand are selling some very similar cashmere jumpers.

These include the Cashmere Blend Holder Jumper with Star, currently on sale from £69.

