Where is Prince Philip being laid to rest?

Prince Philip will be buried in the royal vault of St George’s Chapel. Picture: PA Images

Prince Philip's funeral: Where will the Duke of Edinburgh be buried?

Prince Philip will be laid to rest on Saturday (April 17) after he passed away at the age of 99.

The news was confirmed by Buckingham Palace, who released a statement reading: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

The Duke of Edinburgh will not have a state funeral, despite being entitled to one, as he said he didn’t want the ‘fuss’.

But where is the Prince being buried? Here’s what we know…

Prince Philip's funeral will be on Saturday. Picture: PA Images

Before the funeral, Prince Philip’s body will lie at Windsor Castle, rather than lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

The Duke’s coffin - which will be draped with his standard - will then be moved from St George’s Chapel to the State Entrance of Windsor Castle.

After the service, the Duke will be interred in the royal vault of St George’s Chapel.

However, when the Queen dies, his body will be moved to the King George VI memorial chapel, where they will lie together.

Due to the pandemic the public have been requested not to attempt to attend the funeral, with only 30 guests in attendance.

Plans for the day are reported to be in line with The Duke of Edinburgh’s own personal wishes.

The service will play out as follows:

At 2:40PM - "The Coffin will emerge from the State Entrance and all those in the Procession and in the Quadrangle will pay compliments. The Bearer Party will place the Coffin onto the Land Rover and withdraw."

At 2:45PM - "The Procession will step off from the State Entrance for the West Steps of St. George’s Chapel. The route of the Procession, which will be lined by representatives drawn from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, The Highlanders, 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Royal Air Force.

"Minute Guns will be fired by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from the East Lawn at Windsor Castle for the duration of the Procession. The Curfew Tower Bell will toll."

At 2:53PM - "The Land Rover will arrive at the foot of the West Steps of St. George’s Chapel."

At 3:00PM - The service will begin, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

