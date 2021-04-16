What did Prince William and Prince Harry say about Prince Philip in their statements?

By Heart reporter

Prince Harry and Prince William both released statements after Prince Philip's death - here's what each said.

The Royal Family announced last Friday (April 9) that Prince Philip had died aged 99 that morning.

Read more: Prince Philip - a life in pictures

A statement from the palace read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Following the death of their grandfather, Prince William and Prince Harry both released statements in tribute to the Duke.

Here's what they both said.

Prince William's statement

Prince William released a statement shortly after the Duke's death. Picture: PA

Prince William wrote: "My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days.

"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

Read more: The Queen confirms 30-person guest list for Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry's statement

Prince Harry described his grandfather as a 'legend of banter'. Picture: PA

In statement issued through Prince Harry’s foundation Archewell, he said: "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm-and also because you never knew what he might say next.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke.

"But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered-by the nation and the world.

"Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.

He added: “Per Mare, Per Terram,” which is latin for By Sea, By Land.

NOW READ:

Royal family share unseen pictures of Prince Philip with his great grandchildren