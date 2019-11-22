Exclusive

Prince William questioning Harry’s relationship with Meghan ‘is the source of royal rift between the brothers’

A royal biographer has claimed that the root cause of the so-called feud between the brothers can be traced back to the early stages of Harry’s relationship with his Meghan.

Prince Harry publicly confirmed rumours of a ‘rift’ between himself and his brother Prince William for the first time last month, admitting that the pair were on ‘different paths’.

Many people have been speculating about the reason behind the royal rift, with some theories focusing on a feud between Meghan and The Duchess of Cambridge as the root cause.

However, Royal Biographer Katie Nicholl told Heart that the fallout can in fact be traced back to William’s questioning of Harry’s relationship with Meghan around the time they got engaged, saying things became ‘difficult’ between the brothers after that.

It is thought that William questioned his brother's relationship with Meghan. Picture: Getty

She said: “What I was hearing is that the real fallout had been between Harry and William, and that it had been down to the fact that William had questioned the relationship with Meghan and how quickly it was moving.

"This was around the time of the royal engagement - something that I think perhaps upset harry and possibly even affected him,” she added. “And I think from that moment on things between the two brothers became difficult.

“There have been tensions, there have been differences of opinion and I think the fact that the Sussexes have left Kensington Palace that they have grown their own royal household, they have distanced themselves from the Cambridges, really does speak volumes about what’s really been going on behind the scenes.

Some have claimed that the fallout was between Meghan and Kate. Picture: PA

Harry confirmed the rift rumours on ITV’s Harry and Meghan: An African Journey in October. When he was directly asked by presenter Tom Bradby about the reports, he replied that the brothers have “good days and bad days”, adding that “inevitably, stuff happens” as a result of “this family being under the pressure that it’s under.”

He then said: “We are brothers. We will always be brothers.

“We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me.”

It was recently reported that Harry and Meghan could potentially make a permanent move to America, which is where The Duchess is from.

While Katie said that ‘nothing is ever impossible’, she did add that she can’t see them leaving the UK any time soon because Harry carries a “heavily ingrained sense of duty”.

"His duty is to support The Queen, and, when his father is King, his duty will be to support the Prince of Wales, or Charles, The King." she added.

Prince Harry recently claimed that he and his brother are on 'different paths'. Picture: Getty

