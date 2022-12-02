Prince and Princess of Wales charmed by sweet eight-year-old boy dressed as Royal Guard

2 December 2022, 11:17 | Updated: 2 December 2022, 11:54

Prince William and Kate have an adorable encounter with a little Palace Guard.
Prince William and Kate have an adorable encounter with a little Palace Guard. Picture: Getty

Schoolboy Henry Dynov-Teixeira got suited and booted to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales in Boston.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet moment with an eight-year-old fan during the second day of their US tour after spotting him in the crowd dressed as a Royal Guard.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were charmed by schoolboy Henry Dynov-Teixeira at a meet and greet in Boston when he proudly saluted the couple then presented them with a huge bunch of red roses.

Dressed from head-to-toe in the British ceremonial uniform, the American superfan waited patiently to meet Kate and William as they walked through the cheering crowds in the city of Somerville, Massachusetts.

And after spotting a smart-looking Henry, the royal couple requested to meet the little soldier in person, much to his delight.

Henry, 8, gifted Kate Middleton a big bunch of red roses.
Henry, 8, gifted Kate Middleton a big bunch of red roses. Picture: Getty

He told reporters following the encounter: "First of all it was crazy meeting the prince and princess.

"It was crazy. I wasn't actually that nervous now that I think about it when I actually did it.

"They said 'Oh my goodness, thank you so much.' They said they loved the costume, like everybody else.

"It was like absolutely insane because it was my first time meeting the royal family."

The little soldier was dressed as a Grenadier Guard.
The little soldier was dressed as a Grenadier Guard. Picture: Getty

Henry's mother Melissa Teixeira was absolutely thrilled that her son, who attends the private British School of Boston, got to meet William and Kate.

She gushed: "That was surreal, that was really spectacular. It was a real experience what a beautiful day in Somerville.

"I think they were surprised to see Henry as a British guard. The Princess is terrific with children of course.

"She just gave him great compliments and he gave her compliments so it was a really nice experience.

"Henry did get to mention his visit to London and he asked where George was and she shared that he was in school. She asked if he should be in school and he said yes - and laughed of course."

When asked about his iconic British outfit, Henry revealed his family bought the uniform on a visit to London – and he even wore it for Halloween.

The schoolboy said meeting the Prince and Princess of Wales was "crazy".
The schoolboy said meeting the Prince and Princess of Wales was "crazy". Picture: Getty

Explaining Henry's love for the UK, Melissa added: "He goes to a British school so naturally we wanted to check out the UK and when we visited we were really excited about the changing of the guard.

"We think the royal family are wonderful people. We follow them as much as we can and they've never before been to Sommerville."

Prince William and Kate were in the Boston suburb to tour Greentown Labs – North America's largest clean-tech incubator.

The couple's trip centres around the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday, a challenge set by Prince William's organisation.

His charity aims to aid and honour entrepreneurs who are working to combat climate change and other environmental issues.

The Stateside tour marks the royal couple's first official overseas trip since William's father Charles became King.

Read more:

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release first trailer for Netflix documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release first trailer for Netflix documentary

Kate Middleton wearing the same tiara as Princess Diana

Kate Middleton’s sweet nod to Princess Diana as she wears favourite tiara

Norland Nannies have been the childcarers of choice for the rich and famous for over a century.

Nanny at £15,000-a-year training school reveals what it takes to raise a royal

Princess Anne would have been 'unhappy' about Mike Tindall's underpants story, says expert

Princess Anne would have been 'unhappy' about Mike Tindall's underpants story, says expert

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Mike Tindall has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall? Age, career and family revealed

Celebrities

Here's how Zara and Mike Tindall make their money

Inside Zara and Mike Tindall's self-made fortune as they rake in '£1million a year'

Prince Harry could return to the UK to promote his new book

Prince Harry to 'travel to England' to 'explain intent' of new book

Due for release in January 2023, the royal will narrate the audiobook himself.

Prince Harry's memoir Spare: Release date, tell-all topics and how to pre-order

Meghan Markle has been mourning the Queen following her death last month

Meghan Markle reflects on the Queen's death and funeral for the first time

Sarah Ferguson poses with the late Queen's corgis on her birthday

Sarah Ferguson poses with the Queen's corgis after they move in