Prince and Princess of Wales charmed by sweet eight-year-old boy dressed as Royal Guard

Prince William and Kate have an adorable encounter with a little Palace Guard. Picture: Getty

Schoolboy Henry Dynov-Teixeira got suited and booted to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales in Boston.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet moment with an eight-year-old fan during the second day of their US tour after spotting him in the crowd dressed as a Royal Guard.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were charmed by schoolboy Henry Dynov-Teixeira at a meet and greet in Boston when he proudly saluted the couple then presented them with a huge bunch of red roses.

Dressed from head-to-toe in the British ceremonial uniform, the American superfan waited patiently to meet Kate and William as they walked through the cheering crowds in the city of Somerville, Massachusetts.

And after spotting a smart-looking Henry, the royal couple requested to meet the little soldier in person, much to his delight.

Henry, 8, gifted Kate Middleton a big bunch of red roses. Picture: Getty

He told reporters following the encounter: "First of all it was crazy meeting the prince and princess.

"It was crazy. I wasn't actually that nervous now that I think about it when I actually did it.

"They said 'Oh my goodness, thank you so much.' They said they loved the costume, like everybody else.

"It was like absolutely insane because it was my first time meeting the royal family."

The little soldier was dressed as a Grenadier Guard. Picture: Getty

Henry's mother Melissa Teixeira was absolutely thrilled that her son, who attends the private British School of Boston, got to meet William and Kate.

She gushed: "That was surreal, that was really spectacular. It was a real experience what a beautiful day in Somerville.

"I think they were surprised to see Henry as a British guard. The Princess is terrific with children of course.

"She just gave him great compliments and he gave her compliments so it was a really nice experience.

"Henry did get to mention his visit to London and he asked where George was and she shared that he was in school. She asked if he should be in school and he said yes - and laughed of course."

When asked about his iconic British outfit, Henry revealed his family bought the uniform on a visit to London – and he even wore it for Halloween.

The schoolboy said meeting the Prince and Princess of Wales was "crazy". Picture: Getty

Explaining Henry's love for the UK, Melissa added: "He goes to a British school so naturally we wanted to check out the UK and when we visited we were really excited about the changing of the guard.

"We think the royal family are wonderful people. We follow them as much as we can and they've never before been to Sommerville."

Prince William and Kate were in the Boston suburb to tour Greentown Labs – North America's largest clean-tech incubator.

The couple's trip centres around the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday, a challenge set by Prince William's organisation.

His charity aims to aid and honour entrepreneurs who are working to combat climate change and other environmental issues.

The Stateside tour marks the royal couple's first official overseas trip since William's father Charles became King.

Read more: