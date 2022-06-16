Prince William shares rare insight into life of 'budding star' Princess Charlotte

Prince William revealed that Princess Charlotte is a keen footballer. Picture: Getty

The Duke of Cambridge revealed that his daughter is a keen footballer.

Prince William shared a message from Princess Charlotte to England's women's football team, revealing that she's 'really good' in goal.

The Duke of Cambridge visited England’s Lionesses at their training base in Burton-upon-Trent today as they prepared for next month’s Euros.

After watching the team take part in a light session, he was presented with three jerseys adorned with his children’s names by captain Leah Williamson.

After thanking them for the gift, he made a sweet revelation about his daughter Princess Charlotte, seven.

Prince William visited the women's England football team yesterday. Picture: Getty

He said: “Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she's really good in goal.

“She said please tell them that. Budding star for the future.”

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, then added: “It's a big tournament coming up for you, it's exciting and everyone's looking forward to it. You are all trailblazers for women's sport and women's football.

"The best of luck. You're going to have big crowds, good TV - it's going to be an awesome summer, it really is.

He revealed that Princess Charlotte is a good goalkeeper. Picture: Getty

"I will be keeping an eye on what you're doing and be watching the games with the children, and I'll try to come along where I can to give my support.

"We're all so proud of you, and you should be really proud of yourselves, where you've got yourselves.