Who is Princess Alexandra and how is she related to the Royal Family?

Who is Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy, how is she related to the Royal Family, who is her husband and does she have any children?

Princess Alexandra, 86, is one of the members of the Royal Family appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the flypast on the day of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation.

The Royal Family member, who also carried the title of The Honourable Lady Ogilvy, is the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II and has been a working member of the Royal Family for years. She is patron or president of over 100 organisations.

Princess Alexandra has been in attendance at many historical Royal Family events, including the wedding of the late Queen and Prince Philip where she was a bridesmaid.

From her role in the Royal Family, to her husband, children and more, here's everything you need to know about Princess Alexandra.

Who is Princess Alexandra and how old is she?

Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy, is a member of the British Royal Family. She is 86-years-old.

She is the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, with her father being the brother of King George VI.

Baptised Alexandra Helen Elizabeth Olga Christabel, the Princess was born on 25th December 1936 to the Duke and Duchess of Kent. Princess Alexandra was their second child and only daughter.

She has two brothers; the current Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent.

When she was only five-years-old, Princess Alexandra's father was killed in a wartime flying accident in 1942. When she got married Angus Ogilvy, second son of the Earl of Airlie, her brother gave her away.

Is Princess Alexandra a working member of the Royal Family?

Yes, Princess Alexandra is a working member of the Royal Family.

The Honourable Lady Ogilvy is patron to over 100 organisations, many of which reflect her passion for the arts and her interest in health care.

Princess Alexandra's late husband was also a working member of the Royal Family until his death and the couple would often carry out engagements together.

Who is Princess Alexandra's husband and does she have any children?

Princess Alexandra became engaged to Angus Ogilvy in 1962. They wed in 1962 at Westminster Abbey where Princess Anne, then 13-years-old, was her chief bridesmaid.

Princess Alexandra and Angus Ogilvy had two children together; James in 1964 and Marina in 1966. They are not working members of the Royal Family.

Angus Ogilvy sadly passed away on 26th December 2004.

