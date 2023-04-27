Aldi launches King and Queen Kevin the Carrot toys to celebrate Coronation

27 April 2023, 16:46 | Updated: 27 April 2023, 17:01

Aldi launches royal Kevin the Carrot toys to mark King's Coronation.
Aldi launches royal Kevin the Carrot toys to mark King's Coronation. Picture: Aldi/Alamy

The King and Queen of veg have hit stores across the UK – but the royal duo are selling out fast!

Aldi's iconic mascot Kevin the Carrot has had a royal makeover just in time for the Coronation as the supermarket has launched its very own King and Queen soft toys.

Shoppers are rushing to get their hands on the budget chain's limited edition Specialbuys to mark the historic occasion, set to take place on 6th May.

The store's two regal creations are fit for high tea at the palace, with one featuring the vegetable dressed up as King Charles III, complete with a bejewelled gold crown and collared cape decorated with plush purple pockets.

The other reimagines Queen Consort Camilla, who boasts an encrusted silver and purple crown, a chic nude suit and a royal blue sash.

Announcing the toy, Aldi said: "Kevin will be running in royal circles as the king and queen of veg are set to join his patch. And at just £3.99 each, shoppers won’t have to pay a King’s ransom to get their hands on the pair!

"Given a root royal makeover, Aldi’s King of veg will be joined by the Queen of veg herself, dressed in an iconic nude dress, complete with a royal blue sash. As with all Specialbuys, fans will need to act fast if they want to get their hands on the limited-edition toys, as once they’re gone, they’re gone."

The dressed-up dolls hit shelves last week so it's no surprise Aldi customers are struggling to find them in store.

However those who hit the Coronation jackpot shared images of their King and Queen Kevin the Carrot toys online, taking to Instagram to pose their purchases on fancy seats in pride of place.

Successful shoppers also gave other toy hunters tips on where they were still available.

"Had loads in mine early afternoon," one Facebook user wrote in the group Extreme Couponing & Bargains.

Most locations seem to have sold out in store already, and due to the fact they're not available to purchase online many are popping up on second-hand sites like eBay.

Aldi’s King of veg is dressed in royal purple, complete with a gold Coronation crown.
Aldi’s King of veg is dressed in royal purple, complete with a gold Coronation crown. Picture: Aldi
Queen Consort Camilla wears a nude dress, finished off with a royal blue sash.
Queen Consort Camilla wears a nude dress, finished off with a royal blue sash. Picture: Aldi

Many Aldi customers admitted they were "gutted" to miss out on the "brilliant" Coronation toys.

One royal fan wrote on social media: "This release slipped by me. Only managed to get Charles, some stores I've been to haven't even had a sign for them!"

"Neither of my local stores had any Queens in they weren't delivered but I did get the King, there weren't many of them though," said a second.

While a third added: "I've been to four Aldis this morning and all had the King none had the Queens! Either not as much stock or she's more popular!"

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Furious dad Ross Hunt put an angry note in his daughter's lunchbox telling dinner ladies to back off.

Dad leaves teachers angry note in daughter's lunchbox as they slam 'unhealthy' food

Parenting

Holly Willoughby is wearing a purple dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her purple polka dot dress

Celebrities

Influencer breaks down after strangers reject her offer to buy their shopping

Influencer breaks down after strangers reject her offer to buy their shopping

Barbie introduce first doll with Down's syndrome

Barbie introduce first doll with Down's syndrome

Holly Willoughby is wearing a colourful outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pleated lemon skirt from Jaeger

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer has died aged 79, according to his family.

Jerry Springer dies, age 79, as talk show host’s family pay tribute

Showbiz

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers joined his co-host Si King on This Morning.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers 'doing very well' amid gruelling cancer battle

Showbiz

James Cordon shares update on Gavin and Stacey return

James Corden shares update on Gavin and Stacey return

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon has shared pictures from her trip to Paris

Inside Stacey Solomon's luxury trip to Paris with Rose and Belle

Showbiz

Roxy Mitchell will be back on EastEnders tonight for some special scenes

EastEnders' Roxy Mitchell makes shock return six years after death in major twist

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has younger brother

Stacey Solomon's sweet relationship with rarely-seen younger brother

Showbiz

Helen Flanagan has hit back at her critics

I'm A Celebrity star Helen Flanagan hits out as fans accuse her of 'faking' her fears

TV & Movies

Bronte Schofield has defend Harrison Boon's new girlfriend

Married At First Sight Australia star Bronte Schofield breaks silence on Harrison Boon's new girlfriend

TV & Movies

Britain is set to bask in sunshine

UK weather: Britain set for bank holiday 'mini heatwave' with temperatures hotter than Monaco

News

Ryan Reynolds makes terminal Wrexham fan's dreams come true with special gesture

Ryan Reynolds makes terminal Wrexham fan's dreams come true with special gesture

Showbiz

A woman wore all her clothes to the airport to avoid extra fees

Woman wears 2.5kg of clothing to avoid paying airline's luggage fees

Shaun Ryder has an ongoing feud with I'm A Celebrity star Gillian McKeith

Inside I'm A Celebrity stars Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder's 2010 row as they are reunited

TV & Movies

Gino D'Acampo blames TV bosses for Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip being cancelled

Gino D'Acampo blames TV bosses for Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip being cancelled

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby is wearing a colourful outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white lace midi skirt from Reiss

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed she's getting a tattoo

Stacey Solomon 'so excited' as she shares first ever tattoo

Showbiz