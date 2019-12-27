Princess Charlotte shows her sassy side again as she refuses to give gifted flowers to royal aide in adorable clip

Princess Charlotte loved the flowers given to her by a member of the crowd. Picture: PA/Getty/Twitter

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte left royal fans laughing after footage of the four-year-old refusing to give over a gift went viral.

On Christmas Day this year, Princess Charlotte and Prince George made history as they attended church in Sandringham for the first time with mother Kate Middleton and father Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gone on their own for years now, but this year, they obviously thought their two eldest children were old enough for the occasion.

Before entering church, the royals often greet the crowds, shaking hands and exchanging kind comments and gifts – and this year was no different.

Charlotte not wanting to give her flowers 💐from the little boy to the RPO is love 💕😍 pic.twitter.com/7M458uODJ8 — Cambridge Royalty (@FutureHeirs) December 26, 2019

In fact, even Princess Charlotte was given a gift during the walk around, by a little boy who handed her a bunch of white roses.

The Princess looked ecstatic with the present, and even refused to let someone else hold them for her.

Princess Charlotte refused to give her flowers over to one of the royal aides. Picture: Twitter

Princess Charlotte looked ecstatic to join her mum at church in Sandringham. Picture: PA

In footage shared online, a clip shows a royal aide asking Princess Charlotte if she would like her to hold them.

To this, Charlotte shakes her head powerfully and takes off with her flowers.

The clip shows Princess Charlotte’s sassy side, one we have indeed seen before on multiple occasions.

Princess Charlotte dressed in a green coat, matching her mum's hat. Picture: PA

Earlier in the year, the little Princess was seen sticking her tongue out at the crowd during the royal’s visit to the King’s Cup yacht race.

Back in 2018, she also proved she is one head-strong little girl as she told photographers “you’re not coming!” as they were pictured going to Prince Louis’ christening.

Of course, royal fans were taken with the sweet little girl’s reaction to the flowers, with one commenting: “She wants to have a bouquet like her mama.”

Another shared: “Duchess Kate did amazing job to teach her to appreciate little gifts wonderful royal family.”

