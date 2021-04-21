How the Queen will be marking her birthday very differently following passing of Prince Philip

The Queen will be marking her birthday privately today following the death of Prince Philip. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen turns 95 today, but remains in a period of mourning following the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen will be marking her birthday very differently this year following the passing of Prince Philip, her beloved husband of 73 years.

Her Majesty is turning 95 today, but won't be celebrating the day in her usual way as a period of mourning continues.

The first difference in this year's birthday celebrations is that the Palace will not be sharing a new portrait of the Monarch, something they do annually to mark her date of birth.

The Queen remains in a period of mourning as she turns 95-years-old today. Picture: Getty

The Palace did release a statement today regarding the Queen's birthday, reading: "Today is The Queen’s 95th birthday. HM was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in London, the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York.

"This year The Queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh."

Prince Philip was laid to rest at St George's Chapel on Saturday. Picture: Getty

According to reports, the Queen won't be alone for the day though, with family members expected to visit.

A royal source told BAZZAAR.com, the Queen will spend some time with a small group of family members.

We know that Prince Harry will not be in attendance as he has since returned to the USA following Prince Philip's funeral.

According to the Mirror, the Queen is expected to be meeting Prince Andrew as well as her granddaughter Princess Eugenie, who is expected to be bringing her newborn son August.

The Queen will reportedly be taking time to walk her new puppies today. Picture: Getty

Her Majesty is also said to be taking some time today to walk her two new puppies.

A royal source told the publication: “The Queen is hoping to take advantage of the good weather as much as possible to join family members to walk her two new corgi puppies Fergus and Muick.

“She is very much looking forward to seeing her family who have been a great comfort to her and one another as they continue to mourn the loss of Prince Philip.”

The Queen will reportedly also have some family visitors at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

The traditional gun salutes that usually take place on the Queen's birthday will also not be taking place this year.

A spokesperson for Britain's Ministry of Defence confirmed that the Hyde Park and the Tower of London salutes will not happen this year for the second year in a row.

This, however, is due to Covid-19 restrictions, the same reason they were cancelled last year.

Also due to the pandemic, the annual Trooping the Colour celebrations will not take place.

