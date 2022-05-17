The Queen looks emotional during granddaughter's moving tribute to Prince Philip

By Alice Dear

The Queen watched proudly as Lady Louise Windsor drove the late Duke of Edinburgh's carriage during the final night of the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The Queen, 96, looked emotional as she watched her granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, pay tribute to Prince Philip during the Platinum Jubilee Celebration.

Her Majesty was joined by Prince Edward and Sophie the Countess of Wessex – Lady Louise's parents – at the final night of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which ended with a performance called A Gallop Through History.

As part of this performance, a tribute was paid to the late Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 last April.

As part of the tribute, Lady Louise drove the Duke of Edinburgh's carriage around the arena.

The Queen appeared emotional as she watched Lady Louise Windsor pay tribute to Prince Philip. Picture: Getty

It is believed the 18-year-old royal picked up a passion for carriage driving from her grandfather, making the tribute even more moving.

During the performance, the cameras panned to the Queen, who appeared emotional as she remembered her beloved husband.

Lady Louise's mother, Sophie Wessex, was moved to tears by the moment, and was pictured taking her glasses off to wipe tears away.

Lady Louise Windsor drove the Duke of Edinburgh's carriage during 'A Gallop Through History'. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip is believed to have passed his passion for carriage driving down to his granddaughter. Picture: Getty

For the best part of the evening, however, the Queen appeared on great form as she enjoyed performances from the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Damien Lewis and comedian Omid Djalili.

In fact, the Queen made many people laugh with her reaction to one of Omid's jokes about her missing the State Opening of Parliament.

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, wiped away tears as she watched her daughter. Picture: Getty

During the show, Omid addressed the Queen, saying: "On behalf of everyone here, we'd like to very humbly thank you for choosing us over the State Opening of Parliament."

He added: "You did the right thing, and I won £5 in a bet with my local kebab shop owner in Ipswich."

Her Majesty replied to the joke by waving her hand dismissively as she appeared to say 'thank-you'.

