Royal Family confirm plans for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral

The Queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey before the coffin is moved to Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, which will end in a national two minute silence.

The Royal Family have confirmed more details for the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey following the lying in state period which is currently taking place in Westminster Hall.

Following the announcement last week of the date of the funeral, more details have now been announced, including how Her Majesty will be buried beside her beloved husband, Prince Philip.

The Queen's coffin will be carried by the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey before the funeral begins at 11:00AM.

The Queen's state funeral will begin at 11:00AM following the procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

Around 2,000 people are expected to attend the funeral on Monday.

It has also been confirmed that the service at Westminster Abbey will end with a national two minute silence.

A second service will take place in St George's Chapel in Windsor following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

Following the funeral, the Queen will travel through London to Windsor Castle where another service will take place with around 800 people, lead by the Dean of Windsor.

Later on Monday, there will be a private service for the Queen's close family where the coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault in St George's Chapel.

This is where her husband, Prince Philip, has stayed since his death in April 2021, waiting for the Queen to join him so they can be buried together.

Her Majesty's coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault, where her husband Prince Philip has been since his passing in April 2021. Picture: Getty

More details, including the order of service, are expected to be announced in the coming days.

