The Queen to be joined by heirs on Buckingham Palace balcony as symbol of the crown's 'future'

The Queen wants to show the 'future of the monarchy' with the balcony appearance. Picture: Getty/Ranald Mackechnie/ Buckingham Palace

By Alice Dear

The Queen will reportedly be joined by Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Alice Dear

The Queen, 96, is believed to be closing the Bank Holiday weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations with an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Sunday, June 5.

Her Majesty, who has this weekend marked her 70-year reign, will also reportedly be joined by her heirs; Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George.

According to the Mirror, the Monarch “wants the world to see the heartbeat of her family and the future of the monarchy” with the appearance, set to happen around 5:00pm following the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

A royal source told the publication: “Her Majesty believes it will send a strong message to the world, that despite the family’s trials and tribulations over the past few years, those at the very top are united in getting on with the job, sharing her sense of duty and dedication to serving the people of this country and the Commonwealth.”

The Queen will reportedly be joined by Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

They also report that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, will join them on the balcony.

Both Camilla and Kate will become Queen Consort in the future.

The Duchess of Cambridge may also appear on the balcony on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Getty

Prince George's younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may also appear on the balcony for the closing of the pageant, but this is not a certainty.

Prince Charles, 73, is first in line to the throne, and will become King when Her Majesty the Queen passes.

Charles is followed by his eldest son, Prince William, 39, who is then followed by his eldest child, eight-year-old Prince George.

You can find the full line of succession here.