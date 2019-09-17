The Queen had a bar at Buckingham Palace but shut it down after staff got 'too worse for wear', Channel 5 documentary claims

17 September 2019, 11:07

The Queen loves a good drink every now and again
The Queen loves a good drink every now and again. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Back in the day, Buckingham Palace was the place to be if you fancied a few drinks but unfortunately that's not the case any more.

The Queen once had her very own private bar at Buckingham Palace but had to shut it down, according to a brand new documentary on Channel 5.

The four-part show, which is called Secrets Of The Royal Palaces, explained that the Queen's gaff did indeed have its very own place to get boozy, but that it had to be shut down due to the staff getting too drunk.

READ MORE: The Queen uses this £550 Dyson fan to keep cool at the palace

The Queen enjoys a tipple every now and again
The Queen enjoys a tipple every now and again. Picture: PA

The brilliant discovery was found after Dickie Arbiter, who used to work as a press secretary for the Queen revealed the bar was closed down due to the palace workers getting "too worse for wear".

The hilarious news comes as a bit of a shock, but it's not too unsurprising once you consider how many workers there are at the palace - almost 200 - they need to unwind somehow!

Dickie added that the royal family "had to get rid" of the bar though, what a shame.

Her Royal Highness is famed for loving a drink every now and again and has been pictured a fair few times enjoying a drink.

The 93-year-old's favourite is a gin and Dubbonet according to her former chef, Darren McGrady... she has good taste.

He revealed to CNN that Her Majesty doesn't drink every day, and hardly ever in the day.

The Channel 5 documentary which airs later on this month, also reveals the British royal has an ATM machine installed in the palace.

The palace can accommodate a lot of people
The palace can accommodate a lot of people. Picture: PA

However, it is unknown if the Queen has ever used it.

McGrady said: "Just in the evening. She certainly doesn't drink four glasses a day".

Buckingham Palace has a whopping 775 rooms, over 50 bedrooms and just under 80 bathrooms - impressive.

Apparently there is also a staff Post Office, a doctor's surgery and a swimming pool for staff to enjoy.

Put the kettle on Liz, we're coming over!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wales coach Rob Howley sent home from Rugby World Cup over betting allegations

UK & World

John Stones: Manchester City defender out for up to five weeks with muscular injury

Sport

Wales coach Rob Howley sent home from Rugby World Cup amid betting allegations

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The hilarious incident was shared on Twitter

Girl spends night 'moaning' over painful heels only to realise they were on the wrong feet

Fashion

Bottomless brunch is the only acceptable way to spend your weekend

A definitive guide to the UK's most weird and wonderful bottomless brunches

Food & Health

EastEnders fans are worried Bex Fowler will take her own life after emotional bath scene.

EastEnders fans fear for Bex Fowler's life as she drops phone in the bath sparking suicide rumours

TV & Movies

Tom Hardy returned to Bedtime Stories, to the delight of many children – and mothers

Mothers swoon over Tom Hardy as they tune into CBeebies for Bedtime Stories – without their children

TV & Movies

The glam bedroom doesn't even look like the same place

Creative student transforms drab university bedroom into glam pad for only £400

Lifestyle

Mum's horror as son, 8, racks up £3,000 credit card bill in three weeks buying gaming extras.

Furious mum 'CANCELS CHRISTMAS' after eight-year-old son secretly spends £3,000 on Xbox add-ons

Lifestyle