Royal fans notice Queen's poignant tribute to late father in new photos

The Queen was wearing the brooches her father gifted her. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

By Heart reporter

The Queen wore historic diamond brooches to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

Over the weekend, the Queen marked a huge 70 years on the throne, and has become the first British monarch in history to do so.

To celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, Buckingham Palace shared a new photo which sees Her Majesty beaming while sitting at her desk.

And royal fans have spotted a few subtle nods to her late father, as she is wearing a gift he gave her for her 18th birthday.

The Queen gave a subtle nod to her late father. Picture: Getty Images

The pair of brooches pinned to the left shoulder of her dress, were gifted to her by King George VI and are a touching tribute to him 70 years since he died.

Designed by Boucheron, the art deco-style jewellery pieces were made from aquamarines and baguette, oval and round diamonds.

This isn’t the first time the Queen has worn the brooches, as she was seen with them on the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 2020 and for her Diamond Jubilee televised speech in 2012.

Her father passed away suddenly on February 6, 1952, at Sandringham, which made Queen Elizabeth the new monarch at the age of just 25.

Queen Elizabeth II and her father King George VI. Picture: Alamy

At the time, the monarch was in Kenya on a Commonwealth tour with her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

There are also other subtle nods to her family, as her engagement ring from Prince Philip is proudly on display.

The Queen’s Jubilee will be marked with multiple celebrations throughout the year, with an extra bank holiday weekend in June.

The late May bank holiday has been moved to Thursday June 2, with an another bank holiday added on Friday June 3.

Pub opening hours are also being extended to 1am and the traditional Trooping the Colour Parade will kick off on June 2.

For all baking fans, there will also be a royal bake off competition to design a Platinum Pudding dedicated to the Queen.