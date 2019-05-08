Meghan and Harry's baby blanket is from the same place as Kate and William's

8 May 2019, 14:01

The royal baby was wrapped in a white shawl
The royal baby was wrapped in a white shawl. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wrapped their newborn son in a GH Hurt & Son blanket for his big reveal.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son on Monday 6th May in the early hours of the morning.

Two days later, and the royal couple introduced their son to the world with an official photocall at Windsor Castle.

For the occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrapped the little one in a white blanket from royally famous brand GH Hurt & Son.

The company revealed that the blanket used was the Leaves and Flowers Baby Shawl in white.

The company have been associated with the royal family for 70 years now
The company have been associated with the royal family for 70 years now. Picture: G.H Hurt & Sons

READ MORE: All the details from Meghan Markle's royal baby photocall outfit

In a statement, they revealed: “All the staff here at G.H Hurt & Son were delighted to see the Royal couple emerge at Windsor Castle today, to present their newborn son, wrapped in our tradition hand finished shawl.”

The shawl is inspired by the brand’s lace knitting heritage, and is made using the finest and softest merino wool.

Meghan and Harry looked lovingly at their son
Meghan and Harry looked lovingly at their son. Picture: PA

The brand is famously loved by the royal family, and is the provider of the shawls for Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis when they were born.

They added: “We feel so proud and honoured that Harry and Meghan have chosen our beautiful merino wool lacy knitted baby shawls and in doing so have con tinted a royal tradition now going back 70 years.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Megan revealed her preferred method of therapy

Megan Barton-Hanson reveals therapy method she uses to manage her anxiety and depression

Showbiz

SSE cuts 444 jobs blaming tough competition and price cap

UK & World

Pompeo: Corbyn 'support' for Venezuelan regime 'disgusting'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Eating nuts early in pregnancy can boost a baby's brain development, it has been claimed (stock image)

Eating nuts early in your pregnancy 'makes baby more intelligent', study finds

Lifestyle

Star Wars will return in 2022 for three new movies

New Star Wars trilogy: Disney announce three new movies in the franchise

TV & Movies

The incredible lip and nail art has attracted thousands of likes and comments

Makeup artist creates lip art that recreates film scenes from Clueless, Birdbox and Home Alone

Beauty

Megan looked stunning at the royal baby photocall

Meghan Markle wears hair in loose waves and opts for natural glam makeup for royal baby photocall
Hilary Duff has shared a candid Instagram post with her followers

Hilary Duff reveals why she's quit breastfeeding in brutally honest Instagram post

Celebrities

Kerry Katona has pleaded guilty to not sending her child to school

Kerry Katona fined £875 after her child missed 45 days of school without explanation