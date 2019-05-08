Meghan and Harry's baby blanket is from the same place as Kate and William's

The royal baby was wrapped in a white shawl. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wrapped their newborn son in a GH Hurt & Son blanket for his big reveal.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son on Monday 6th May in the early hours of the morning.

Two days later, and the royal couple introduced their son to the world with an official photocall at Windsor Castle.

For the occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrapped the little one in a white blanket from royally famous brand GH Hurt & Son.

The company revealed that the blanket used was the Leaves and Flowers Baby Shawl in white.

The company have been associated with the royal family for 70 years now. Picture: G.H Hurt & Sons

In a statement, they revealed: “All the staff here at G.H Hurt & Son were delighted to see the Royal couple emerge at Windsor Castle today, to present their newborn son, wrapped in our tradition hand finished shawl.”

The shawl is inspired by the brand’s lace knitting heritage, and is made using the finest and softest merino wool.

Meghan and Harry looked lovingly at their son. Picture: PA

The brand is famously loved by the royal family, and is the provider of the shawls for Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis when they were born.

They added: “We feel so proud and honoured that Harry and Meghan have chosen our beautiful merino wool lacy knitted baby shawls and in doing so have con tinted a royal tradition now going back 70 years.”