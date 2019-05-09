Piers Morgan criticises Meghan and Harry for naming the royal baby Archie Harrison

9 May 2019, 15:42

Piers Morgan has called out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their baby name choice
Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Good Morning Britain presenter shared his views on the royal baby name Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose for their newborn baby.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced on Wednesday 8th May they had called their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten- Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised everyone with the baby name choice, as names such as Albert, Spencer and Alexander where the most highly predicted.

One person who is not impressed by the name choice is Piers Morgan, an old friend of Meghan’s, who has called the name choice a “blow for diversity & feminism.”

The Good Morning Britain star took to Twitter to share his opinions, tweeting: “So the royal couple, in a striking blow for diversity & feminism, have given their son one of the most popular white middle-class first names, Archie, and a second name, Harrison, that was chosen because it stands for ‘Harry’s son’ (I’m serious..). Hilarious.”

Piers Morgan made his opinion about the baby name clear
Picture: ITV

READ MORE: Outtakes from royal baby photocall shows intimate moments between Meghan and Harry

Royal fans were quick to defend the royal couple.

One person wrote on the post: “Their baby, their choice its got nothing to do with anyone else. Lovely photo, lovely couple, beautiful baby wish them nothing but love.”

Another added: “Give it a rest Piers, remember the age old advice "if you haven't got anything good to say, don't say anything at all.”

Piers has spoken openly about his opinions of Meghan since she became part of the royal family, and started the “ghost him”, as he claims.

Piers Morgan has previously claimed he was "ghosted" by Meghan Markle after she met Prince Harry
Picture: PA

READ MORE: Prince Harry beams as he if gifted an Invictus Games baby grow

Piers claims he was friends with the Duchess before she met Prince Harry after they connected over Meghan’s old TV show Suits.

Since, Piers has called Meghan a “ruthless social climbing actress who has landed the role of her life and is determined to milk it for all she can” as well as criticised her relationship with her estranged father Thomas Markle.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Piers wrote: “When someone more important and influential came along, in the shape of Prince Harry, I was instantly dumped like a sack of spuds”, before calling the Duchess “self-obsessed.”

He added: “She’s spent most of the past 20 years cosying up to people until they serve no more use to her, then airbrushing them out of her life without so much as ‘goodbye, Loser!’

“I know because I was one of them.”

Meghan Markle has never spoken publicly about her friendship with Piers.

