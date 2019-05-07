When will the royal baby photos be released? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to step out this week

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will step out with the royal baby this week. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to step out this week with their newborn son.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed a baby boy on Monday 6th May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the news on the day of the royal baby's birth, releasing a statement on their official Instagram account, Sussex Royal.

Later in the day, Prince Harry stepped out in Windsor to address the press, where he revealed when we will get a first look at the royal baby.

Prince Harry announced the family will step out together later this week. Picture: PA

So, when will we see the royal baby?

The public will get their first peek of the royal baby this week.

During his chat with the press on Monday, Prince Harry explained that himself, Meghan and the royal baby will step out together in a "couple of days" as a family.

The Duke of Sussex explained: "For us, I think we’ll be seeing you guys in robably two days time as planned, as a family to be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby.”

This could mean we'll see the first pictures of the little one on Wednesday 8th May, or Thursday if not.

