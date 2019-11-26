What the royal kids will look like when they grow up - from Prince George to Archie

26 November 2019, 11:00 | Updated: 26 November 2019, 11:11

'Prince George' aged 27
'Prince George' aged 27. Picture: PA/Cosmetify

An artist has imagined what the royal kids will look like when they're adults.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridges' kids - Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte - along with their cousin, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' baby Archie, have all been reimagined as adults.

Beauty website Cosmetify have released images of what the kids all might look like when they're older - and the results are pretty surprising.

From George to Archie, here are the pictures of what the royal kids might look like grown-up.

Prince George - aged 27

Prince George aged 27
Prince George aged 27. Picture: PA/Cosmetify

"George has been envisaged with a slicked-to-the-side blonde quiff, with hair beginning to recede, like William’s," the site states. "With a nose similar to Kate’s, he also has a solid jaw and round, brown eyes."

Princess Charlotte - aged 25

Princess Charlotte age 25
Princess Charlotte aged 25. Picture: PA/Cosmetify

"Charlotte has been imagined to sport dark hair like her mother but dyed darker. Her slim nose and piercing eyes remain the same, though her jaw is slightly more chiselled."

Prince Louis - aged 22

Prince Louis aged 22
Prince Louis aged 22. Picture: Getty/Cosmetify

"Louis has got fairer hair like William, with a squarer jaw than his brother, similar to Prince Andrew. He has slightly chubby cheeks and a similar nose shape to William, with eyes similar to Kate."

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor - aged 21

Archie aged 21
Archie aged 21. Picture: PA/Cosmetify

"The team has imagined that Archie will take Harry’s hair colour but slightly darker, in tight curls. The nose takes after Harry’s, whilst the eyes are more similar to Meghan’s. Archie has freckles and a light beard."

