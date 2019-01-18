The simple reason why royal women always carry clutches in their left hand

Meghan and Kate traditionally hold their clutch bags in their left hand. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle always carry their bags in their left hands - and the reason why is very practical

The Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex can't leave the house without every detail of their outfits being scrutinised, and many spectators have noted that they always hold their clutch bags in there left hands.

People are now wondering what this could mean - whether it be down to royal tradition or just personal preference - but it turns out there's actually a really simple reason why they do it.

Meghan Markle out in Birkenhead earlier this week. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle use their left hands to carry their clutches because it leaves their right arm free to shake hands with people. And, given that they spend much of their lives meeting various members of the public on visits, this makes sense.

Basic atiquette dictates that an individual should always keep their right arm free in a room full of people, so it's understandable that this rule applies to Kate and Meghan.

Meghan keeps her right hand free to shake people's hands. Picture: Getty

Royal women have traditionally preferred clutches over regular bags, as it gives them something to do with their hands while in public. So this is clearly a rule that dates back to royal women across history.

It was recently reported that Meghan Markle had opted to snub The Lindo Wing as her chosen place to give birth.

A source told the Daily Mail: "If their Royal Highnesses have moved to Frogmore Cottage before the birth, as planned, Frimley Park may be a more easily accessible option than St Mary’s."

