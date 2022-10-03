Why does Prince William support Aston Villa?

3 October 2022, 16:00

Prince William cheering at Aston Villa football match
Prince William did not follow in his father's footsteps with his football team. Picture: Alamy

The Duke of Cambridge and Cornwall is a huge fan of sport, especially football and rugby.

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has always been a big fan of football, especially when it comes to his team Aston Villa.

However, many royal fans and fellow football followers are keen to know the exact reason behind the Duke of Cambridge and Cornwall's team choice, especially as he's chosen a completely different team to the rest of his family.

His father, King Charles III supports Burnley, while brother Prince Harry is said to be an Arsenal fan.

So why does Prince William support Aston Villa? Here's what he's said on the matter:

Prince William cheering at Aston Villa football match
Prince William has been photographed at many Aston Villa games. Picture: Alamy

Why does Prince William support football team Aston Villa?

Kate Middleton's husband has proudly detailed his journey to becoming an Aston Villa fan.

In an interview with the BBC, he revealed: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. All my friends were Chelsea or Manchester United fans and I didn't really want to follow the run of the mill team.

"I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa has always had a great history."

Having attended plenty of football games in his time, Prince William, 40, has described exactly what it is about football that makes it his favourite: "It was the atmosphere, the camaraderie and I really felt that there was something I could connect with."

It's believed William is also trying to get his eldest child George, to follow in his footsteps and support Aston Villa.

What other sports is Prince William a fan of?

It's no secret the future king is also a huge rugby fan, and a big supporter of Wales. Ideal for his new Prince of Wales title.

William is a patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and is often photographed at matches.

You will also find the father of three, along with his wife the Princess of Wales, at Wimbledon matches.

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

The Royal Family's mourning period will last until September 26

The Royal Family's mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II and tradition explained

Clodagh McKenna and is married to the Queen's godson Harry Herbert

Who is Clodagh McKenna's husband Harry Herbert? Age, career and connection to the Queen revealed

Celebrities

Prince Harry and Prince William have a step-brother and sister, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes

William and Harry have a step-brother and sister you probably knew nothing about

Peter Phillips is the Queen's grandson

Who is the Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips?

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on Monday September 19

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II: How to listen

The monarch usually gets a state funeral

Who has had a state funeral in the UK?

Georgie May, 8, asked the Queen to look out for her beloved great granny Dede.

Little girl asks Queen to ‘look out for great granny’ in tear-jerking tribute letter

Woolly postbox topper tributes appear across England.

Woolly postbox toppers pop up all over Britain paying tribute to the Queen

Kate Middleton helped a little girl leave a corgi for the Queen

Girl left ‘crying with joy’ as Kate Middleton helps her leave Queen a corgi teddy

The Queen in purple alongside Windsor Castle

Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried?