Why does Prince William support Aston Villa?

Prince William did not follow in his father's footsteps with his football team. Picture: Alamy

The Duke of Cambridge and Cornwall is a huge fan of sport, especially football and rugby.

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has always been a big fan of football, especially when it comes to his team Aston Villa.

However, many royal fans and fellow football followers are keen to know the exact reason behind the Duke of Cambridge and Cornwall's team choice, especially as he's chosen a completely different team to the rest of his family.

His father, King Charles III supports Burnley, while brother Prince Harry is said to be an Arsenal fan.

So why does Prince William support Aston Villa? Here's what he's said on the matter:

Prince William has been photographed at many Aston Villa games. Picture: Alamy

Why does Prince William support football team Aston Villa?

Kate Middleton's husband has proudly detailed his journey to becoming an Aston Villa fan.

In an interview with the BBC, he revealed: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. All my friends were Chelsea or Manchester United fans and I didn't really want to follow the run of the mill team.

"I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa has always had a great history."

Having attended plenty of football games in his time, Prince William, 40, has described exactly what it is about football that makes it his favourite: "It was the atmosphere, the camaraderie and I really felt that there was something I could connect with."

It's believed William is also trying to get his eldest child George, to follow in his footsteps and support Aston Villa.

What other sports is Prince William a fan of?

It's no secret the future king is also a huge rugby fan, and a big supporter of Wales. Ideal for his new Prince of Wales title.

William is a patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and is often photographed at matches.

You will also find the father of three, along with his wife the Princess of Wales, at Wimbledon matches.