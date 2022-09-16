Woolly postbox toppers pop up all over Britain paying tribute to the Queen

Woolly postbox topper tributes appear across England. Picture: Veronica Stevens/Tracy Williams/Mickleover Council/Windemere Post Office

Handmade figurines of queens, soldiers, corgis and crowns adorned royal collection boxes across the UK.

Woolly postbox toppers have popped up all over Britain following the death of Queen Elizabeth II as the craft community paid tribute to the late monarch.

Knitted and crocheted creations decorated bright red collection boxes in towns and villages across the UK, featuring charming puppets of everything regal.

Arty royalists handmade special figurines of Elizabeth II, as well as cute corgis, soldiers, crowns, rainbows and even tiny Paddington Bears to honour Her Majesty.

Keen crafters and crochet admirers have been sharing the intricate designs on social media, with many gleaning rave reviews.

This bright purple crown popped up at Windemere Post Office in the Lake District. Picture: Windemere Post Office

A crocheted regal scene complete with Union Jack flag was spotted in Derby. Picture: Mickleover Councillors

Tracy Williams from East Sussex shared a proud snap of her postbox topper, which featured the Queen dressed in a posh purple dress next to a memorial candle complete with a lit flame and black ribbon.

Facebook users were blown away by her talents, with one follower writing: "Omg who ever is making these is so clever and what a beautiful tribute to the passing of our beautiful Queen may you R.I.P. your royal highness."

While another simply said: "Beautiful!"

In fact the childminder, 43, has caused so much postbox hype she has even been dubbed locally as the 'Banksy of crochet art'.

Tracy Williams from East Sussex has been dubbed 'the Banksy of crochet art'. Picture: Tracy Williams

Speaking to The Heathfield News, Tracy explained: "I love bringing joy to the community, it’s a little thing but the reactions are always positive and just bringing smiles and good cheer to people is so rewarding.

"My husband Mark has been a vital pair of hands helping me position the toppers in the dark, so I would like to thank him for his support.

"I have more planned for the future and I hope to go on bringing joy to the people of Heathfield."

Veronica Stevens from Scunthorpe created this fitting royal blue tribute. Picture: Veronica Stevens

Royal Mail have also commented on the eye-catching designs and revealed the knitted decorations have become somewhat of a British tradition in times of both sadness and celebration.

A spokesperson for the postal service said: "Over the years, our customers have created postbox toppers across the UK, including now to commemorate the period of national mourning for Her Majesty the Queen.

"We appreciate the creativity and hard work that goes into designing and making these works of art.

"We always ask that such decorations avoid raising any safety concerns or causing offence, and that toppers do not inadvertently prevent mail from being posted and collected."

