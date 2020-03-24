Brilliant story podcasts for children and stressed out parents available now on Global Player

Having the kids at home during quarantine is fun and frantic in equal measures - but these podcasts will keep them occupied, amused and soothed if you need a little time to chill out, or change the pace.

Little Stories for Tiny People

Little Stories for Tiny People is a kids' podcast featuring original kids' stories and poems that will delight the tiny people in your life.

Perfect for bleary-eyed parents, innovative preschool teachers, and at-wits’-end babysitters looking for an alternative and non-annoying way to engage the toddlers and young kids they love at bedtime or anytime!

Each story for children is lovingly written and performed with attention to the whimsical senses of humour children often possess.

Each story for children is lovingly written and performed with attention to the whimsical senses of humour children often possess.

Story Pirates

Story Pirates is a group of world-class actors, comedians, improvisers and musicians who adapt stories written by kids into sketch comedy and musical theatre.

Check them out in action above, or listen and subscribe on Global Player.

Story Quest - Stories for Kids

New episodes every week packed full of stories for kids and families from Fun Kids - the UK's children's radio station.

Perfect for all ages - listen in the car, when chilling at home and before bedtimes.

Click here to listen and subscribe on Global Player.

Story Shed

Children's storytelling podcast for kids of all ages with a new and original story each episode.

Stories with a heart, designed to encourage discussion, that are perfect for parents and teachers!

A family friendly podcast which can be used for school assemblies, car journeys, bedtime, anytime!

Click here to listen and subscribe on Global Player.