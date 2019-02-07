Listen to David Walliams' Marvellous Musical Podcast

Horrible Histories meets music's greatest composers in this kid-friendly new podcast from funnyman David Walliams.

David Walliams has created a new 10-part podcast series designed to get kids LOVING classical music - and it might make you a fan, too.

Global's new 10-part series, David Walliams' Marvellous Musical Podcast, reveals the gruesome truth about some of the classical world's biggest names. Presented warts and all, it'll have you looking Bach in a totally new light.

You can listen to the series wherever you listen to podcasts including on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, on the iOS Heart app and Global Player.

Or, if you scroll down, you can also listen to an episode right here on this page.

Each episode is also accompanied by a playlist of Apple Music – you can find those here.